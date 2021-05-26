Watch
StarKist to move headquarters from Pittsburgh to Virginia

Danny Johnston/AP
In this photo taken May 19, 2011, Starkist Tuna products sit on a shelf in a Little Rock, Ark., food warehouse . (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
Posted at 12:19 PM, May 26, 2021
PITTSBURGH -- StarKist Co. has announced plans to move its corporate headquarters from Pittsburgh to Virginia next year.

StarKist, known for cartoon mascot Charlie the Tuna, said in a statement that the headquarters on Pittsburgh’s North Shore will close at the end of March 2022 “but the company will maintain a presence in the region.”

The new headquarters will be in the Washington D.C. area.

StarKist, originally the French Sardine Co., was founded in California in 1917 and became StarKist Foods in 1953.

The connection with landlocked Pittsburgh came in a 1963 sale to H.J. Heinz Co.

Its current parent company is Dongwon Industries of South Korea.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
