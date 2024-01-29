A man was killed walking on Staples Mill Road. Police arrested a teenage driver.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man was killed and a 17-year-old driver was arrested and charged with a variety of crimes including DUI, felony hit and run, involuntary manslaughter, possessing a fake ID, and unauthorized use of a vehicle after a fatal crash in Henrico County, according to Henrico Police.

The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. on Monday near the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Bremner Boulevard, not far from the Amtrak Station in Henrico County.

"The preliminary investigation appears to show the driver of a Toyota RAV4 struck a pedestrian in the westbound lanes of Staples Mill Road between Bremner Boulevard and Sprenkle Lane. The suspect then drove away from the scene," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote about the crash investigation.

The pedestrian, who police identified as 27-year-old Andre Antonio Messado, of New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police found the teenage driver in the vehicle about two miles from the crash site.

"Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash," police said. "Additionally, the suspect was issued a summons for operating a vehicle without a license. He is currently being held at the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home."

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Crash Team Investigator Jennings at 804-928-0511.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Local News Her dad was killed walking home. She has a message for Virginia drivers. Joi Fultz