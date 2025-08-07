Stafford County Sheriff's Office searching for woman in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash this week.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the crash happened in the 2600 block of Richmond Highway on Tuesday. Investigators are now searching for Gabriela Alejandra Bonilla Flores, 21.

Flores is described as a Hispanic woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

The news release said she was driving a white Audi Q5 at the time of the crash, which has been seized as evidence.

"Flores is aware of law enforcement efforts to locate her and actively avoiding contact," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators find Flores is asked to contact Deputy S.C. Martin at 540-658-4400. The sheriff's office also asks anyone who sees Flores to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

