Man wounded in Northside shooting expected to surivive, police say

Posted at 8:26 PM, Nov 11, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting on Richmond's Northside that sent a man to the hospital Friday evening.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of St. Paul Street for a report of a shooting at 6:40 p.m., according to Lt. Warren Andorfer with Richmond Police.

Andorfer said that when police arrived, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Andorfer said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

