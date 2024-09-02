Down to three members, she fought to keep this historic Virginia church alive: 'Faith means everything'

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. – For nearly 100 years, visitors to Kenbridge, Virginia have been welcomed to its tiny town limits by St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

Built in 1926, the historic building is just a well-known road marker to some, but for Gloria Allen, it’s where her most precious memories still live.

“I get overwhelmed when I think about it really,” the 80-year-old Kenbridge native said. “It means love, everything.”

Allen joined St. Luke’s on her wedding day at age 19.

“That’s young Gloria and Charlie,” smiled Allen as she glanced at an old wedding photo. “I couldn't dare fit that dress now. I don't even know where it is.”

This Episcopal House of God quickly became Allen’s special spot.

“I have so many memories of what it was like down through the years,” she recalled. “We used to sit around a potbelly stove for warmth during the services.”

Allen’s only son was baptized in the church in front of the same altar where she said “I do.”

“He grew up in this church, and the church means a lot to him, even to this day,” she explained.

Over the years, Allen’s dedication to the Lord thrived in this place of worship.

“Faith means everything to me,” she said. “Without faith and God, I mean, life would not be worth living.”

But as Allen aged, the church did too.

In 2021, the building that once served as a classroom for African-American students during segregation was falling apart.

The siding was slowly sliding off the exterior. Only three members were left in the congregation.

“It's hard to describe, other than being sad,” said Allen.

The Episcopal Dioceses of Southern Virginia made the difficult decision to cease services and close St. Luke’s in 2021.

“We had to pack up everything, and I packed up everything,” Allen said.

Thinking she would never again get to step foot inside her beloved church, she applied for a state historical marker, which was dedicated in August 2023.

“When I walk by this marker, I say I am thankful that our history is here,” smiled Allen.

Just as she loves the building’s 1920s architecture, so does another man, 80-year-old Navy veteran and builder Steve Israel.

“This is the real deal,” Israel shared. “I love bringing back historic buildings. That’s the thing that brought me to his town.”

The two-star admiral served our country for 37 years. He now leads the Lunenburg Historical Society.

“I know the stories behind the people that built this church,” he shared.

And he wasn’t willing to let St. Luke’s collapse.

“There was one little piece of siding,” said Israel. “One of them was hanging at an angle, and so I would drive by and say if that ever falls, I’m going to have to do something.”

As an Episcopalian himself, Israel reached out to the dioceses, volunteering his work if they would cover the cost of the restoration.

“Bishop Susan Haynes came for the dedication of the sign ceremony, and I think it really captured her heart,” said Israel.

So in May, the senior constructor began renovations, documenting his progress each week.

“The church led me through the repair work,” he laughed. “A lot of the floor had to come out because of termite and water damage. We had to re-do the electrical. All the plumbing had to be replaced.”

It’s been a labor of love turning this crumbling church into the first African-American shrine in the diocese.

“It's an icon that's going to stand there and present itself to all of this southern area of Virginia,” explained JoAnne Stugart, a senior warden in the Episcopal church.

Stugart said the building will still hold at least one worship service a year, but it will also be a space for community events and the first home of the Lunenburg Historical Society.

“This is, to me, important for this area, because it's going to be a facade that brings everybody together,” she said.

It was a glorious moment when the building’s biggest fan learned her goodbye three years ago was really just a ‘see you later.’

“I was just overjoyed,” said Allen. “The transformation of the building has just been awesome.”

This holy place has connected the now senior friends, Allen and Israel,

“It has to be a divine intervention, and to God be the glory,” smiled Allen.

If this church’s walls could talk, they’d likely give thanks.

“I don't do it for the glory,” said Israel. “It's all God's glory.”

The church will soon become a celebrated staple once again, and thanks to these two friends, it will continue to be for years to come.

“St. Luke’s is alive!” exclaimed Allen.

The dedication of the shrine is scheduled for Saturday, November 9, and the grand opening and St. Luke’s alumni homecoming will take place on December 7 and 8.

