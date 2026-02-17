Richmond Flying Squirrels host job fairs ahead of CarMax Park opening season

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels have been gearing up for their inaugural season at CarMax Park with a series of job fairs, offering part-time and seasonal positions for baseball fans looking to be part of history.

The team hosted their second job fair Monday evening at Lucks Field, partnering with J and G Workforce Development to fill various positions including guest experience representative, fan services associate, and ticket seller.

"This is going to be one of the most fun jobs that you'll ever have. I mean, that's literally what we are. We're in the fun business, and this is going to be a historic season to be a part of. There's not many opportunities you get to open a new ballpark," Oppermann said.

The final job fair will take place this Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Diamond.

Available positions include:

Opening Day at CarMax Park is just under two months away, marking a significant milestone for Richmond baseball as the team prepares to debut their new home venue.

