223 apartments planned for empty Richmond plot next to James River

The lot sits just south of the Lee Bridge
RICHMOND, Va. -- A veteran local developer is looking to a plot of riverside land just off the Lee Bridge as the site of his latest project south of the James. Guy Blundon and his firm CMB Development recently filed plans for the “Spring Hill at Riverside,” a pair of apartment buildings totaling 223 units that would rise on a vacant site at 700 Cowardin Ave.

The buildings, one reaching seven floors and the other five, would rise on a vacant 2.2-acre parcel that Blundon, along with Mark Purcell of Purcell Construction and Charlottesville investor Keith Woodard, have owned for more than five years. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

