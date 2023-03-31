Spring festival aims to bring together people of all abilities

RICHMOND, Va. -- An event this weekend hopes to bring together people of all ages and abilities for a day of fun and fellowship.

The JP Jumpers Foundation has partnered with The Light Community Church for the second year in a row to host the EGGceptional Spring Festival.

This event will feature an egg hunt, music, food trucks with food available for purchase and games.

There will be also be tabletop egg hunt for individuals with limited mobility. For those with special needs, the egg hunts will be arranged by height with no age limit. There will be an age-based egg hunt for those who are typically developed.

Minister Charlene Fox said the ability to create a welcoming environment for those with disabilities is what makes the event so special for them.

"This is so important for me," explained Fox. "And I think it's really important for our individuals in that community to be able to have an event with everybody, not just other folks that look like them, and, you know, act like them. But just everybody."

JP Jumpers encourages those planning to attend to bring their own chairs, as seated will be limited.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Light Community Church is located at 601 Azalea Avenue in Richmond.