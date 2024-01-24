Sports Backers unveil t-shirt and medal design for upcoming Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Sports Backers have unveiled the t-shirt and medal design for the upcoming 25th annual Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger.

"The double lines [in the design] represent the out and back turn around," Sports Backers spokesperson Nan Callahan said. "We've got row houses, there's disco balls, band, and cheer groups all on the shirt."

Callahan said the shirt design looks very celebratory because that's exactly how the Sports Backers feel going on until the 25th anniversary of the race.

"Every year we look forward to unveiling the t-shirt and medal,” Meghan Keogh, Race Director of the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, said. “They aren’t just keepsakes; they are symbols of the dedication and passion that each participant brings to the 10k. We can't wait for everyone to show off their swag and to receive their medal, celebrate their accomplishment, and become a part of 10k history.”

The race is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, in Richmond, Virginia. Click here to register.

