Virginia Tech student killed in crash involving Blacksburg police officer

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia State Police are now investigating the death of a Virginia Tech student who was killed walking near campus.

Spencer Davis Woodson Forsling, 22, was killed while crossing North Main Street, near Roanoke Street, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 2:27 a.m., according to state police.

A Blacksburg police officer responding to an emergency call fatally struck Forsling, police said.

"The Virginia State Police is conducting this investigation to determine the factors in the crash and when the investigation is completed, the findings will be turned over to the Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for review and adjudication," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Forsling, who graduated from Virginia Tech in 2025 class, was continuing his education as a graduate student pursuing a Master's degree in electrical engineering. He was working at the student success center, helping coordinate tutoring programs. He was also the president of and a singer in Naturally Sharp, a Virginia Tech acappella group.

