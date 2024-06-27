Parents express frustrations, say Virginia special education system is 'profoundly flawed'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia officials are currently hearing feedback regarding the state's Special Education Dispute Resolution system at listening sessions taking place across the Commonwealth.

A handful of Central Virginia parents shared their experiences dealing with the system at a Tuesday evening session.

"The system" is what the Virginia Department of Education says families have to go through when they want to raise concerns about how a school handles their child’s IEP or individualized education plan.

“I’m here not for her, but here for everyone else’s kids who don’t have the capacity, the means the know-how, or the emotional bandwidth to stand before you today and share how profoundly flawed the system is," shared one parent.

Lawmakers passed legislation in 2024 to direct the agency to hire a consultant to study the system.

Families have raised concerns, complaining that IEPs are going unfollowed and that parents are paying out of pocket for educational needs. Additionally, they believe that the system is a generally complicated process.

The U.S. Department of Education also cited Virginia for failing to adequately respond to complaints against school districts, a violation of federal law that requires all states to provide students “free and appropriate public education” through personalized plans.

“How egregious this is. The moment a parent with an IEP begins to fight and request, we get criticized," said another parent.

Employees in the special education field, parents, and even a student provided their feedback.

Some said an increase in education and training of all parties has to happen to produce balanced outcomes.

While others said there needs to be a more unified common goal of wanting kids to be able to attend school in some capacity to learn.

“As a parent, I’m not going to allow my child to be home either and not do any academics," said another parent.

In August, the consultant will present their findings and recommendations. In November, the commission will vote on which changes they want lawmakers to consider next year.

The public can provide feedback throughout the process at monthly commission meetings. There is still time to do so for the listening sessions.You can learn more here.

