Why Virginia church handed out $10,000 in gas cards: 'See the smiles'

Pastor: 'For us to be able to do this and see the smiles on faces, this has just warmed my heart'
Posted at 4:55 PM, Apr 02, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Four-hundred lucky Richmonders did not have to pay at the pump Saturday morning thanks to the generosity of a Richmond church.

People packed the parking lot and jammed up Laburnum Road waiting in line to get a free $25 gas card from Speaking Spirits Ministries.

Some folks described the scene as crazy, but well worth it because of the high cost of fuel.

“To fill up my tank, I have to put in $45. I used to fill up my tank for $20 so it’s very drastic,” Antoinette Mapp said.

Speaking Spirits Ministries Gas Giveaway
Another driver, Adam Bryan, said he could use the $25 because he was at less than a quarter of a tank of gas.

“With everything in Russia and Ukraine, it costs a part of your soul to put gas in your car now,” he said.

Pastor Fred Wyatt
That feeling is why this church wants to help and Pastor Fred Wyatt said there was no better time to give away $10,000 in gas cards.

Wyatt said he spoke to saw single moms in tears about the blessing.

“People don’t realize how tough times can be. Sometimes just a little support helps a lot,” he said.

Drivers expressed their appreciation for this church and prayed that God continue to bless them to allow it to pay forward.

“For us to be able to do this and see the smiles on faces, this has just warmed my heart,” Wyatt said.

