Upcoming SpeakUp 5K continues vision of Cameron K. Gallagher

RICHMOND, Va. -- It was once just a dream for a 16-year-old girl; a race that could inspire, bring laughter and fun, and give others, especially teenagers, a feeling of not being alone.

The SpeakUp 5K, celebrating its 11th year, was the vision of Cameron K. Gallagher.

Now more than a decade later, those who knew and loved her, hope to carry on her message.

“I am the oldest child, so I always looked up to her as if she was my big sister and I just thought that she was the coolest person ever,” said family friend Emma Crone.

Despite Cameron’s lively personality, on the inside, she struggled with anxiety and depression, something she worked hard to overcome. But in March 2014, Cameron’s life was cut short. She died from an undiagnosed heart condition, just moments after crossing the finish line of a half marathon in Virginia Beach.

Today, a foundation in her name continues to raise awareness through the SpeakUp 5K, held every September in Byrd Park, and through educational programs and SpeakUp clubs in high schools nationwide.

Crone started a SpeakUp club this past year at Freeman High School.

“I’ve just had so many people come to tell me just how much they love it and how it’s been just a kind and relaxing space for them at school.”

Along with SpeakUp clubs, the CKG Foundation also hopes to erase the stigma of mental health through the help of social influencers, like VCU’s Joe Bamisile, a standout point guard for the men’s basketball team, who’s not only made headlines as a star athlete but as a voice for those struggling with mental health challenges.

“As I continue to age it’s becoming clearer and clearer how important it is for people to take care of their mental health, and as most things in life, the younger you start, the easier it is to take care of yourself and the people around you,” said Bamisile in a social media post for the CKG Foundation.

Bamisile, a Monacan High School graduate, started experiencing severe isolation and anxiety after transferring from Virginia Tech to George Washington University through the transfer portal.

While therapy gave him a new start at the University of Oklahoma, a serious health issue with his father, brought him home to Richmond.

It’s here, among his VCU teammates, that Bamisile says he’s found the most inner peace, through reflection and meditation.

“By the time I hit 20, I got to a place where I really started taking strides as a person that I didn’t have before and now I do it every day,” Bamisile said. “It’s so worthwhile and I love trying to share with other people and continue to try and touch people in a positive way.”

Bamisile also developed an app called Maunda, meaning mantra and mind; a place where people can meditate, receive affirmations, and connect to others. This month, the app expanded to become even more interactive.

“I’ve had a few people who have either contacted me on the phone or I met in person, and they talked about how the app and meditation and being connected to other people has actually been transformative for them,” Bamisile said. “That kind of stuff really gives me motivation to keep going forward.”

Whether on the court, with friends and family, or with strangers, Bamisile is a force of compassion and kindness towards others, as well as himself.

“You know, deepening my faith in God and relying on that. When I got here it really allowed me to just lean into ‘Wow!’ This is good, I can continually come back to this.”

Through their connections to the CKG Foundation, both Bamisile and Crone say they hope they’ll be a comfort to someone who needs it.

“I really love it,” Crone said. “And being able to be that person to carry on Cameron’s message means a lot to me.”

The 11th Annual SpeakUp 5K will be held in Byrd Park on Saturday, September 7. The GKG Foundation expects more than 2,000 runners, walkers, and volunteers.

