Don't fall for this scam targeting Richmond pet owners and animal lovers

RICHMOND, Va. — Tamsen Kingry, CEO of the Richmond SPCA, said she has never seen a scummy scam like this before in the more than two decades she has worked at the nonprofit on Hermitage Road.

Scammers are spoofing the SPCA’s phone number, claiming the shelter has found an injured missing pet and that the owner needs to act fast.

“The [scammers] are claiming to the individual that they have found the missing pet, that the missing pet has been found severely injured, and that the pet is in need of immediate medical attention — which that person will need to wire money through a payment platform such as Zelle or Venmo,” Kingry explained.

The scammers obtain the victim's phone number after the victim posts their missing pet's picture and contact information on social media.

In typical scamming fashion, the thieves prey on the victim’s vulnerability and the immediacy of the moment that demands a payment now.

“You can imagine how emotional you feel, how devastated you are, how vulnerable, and how you’re doing everything in your power. You’re working with all of your friends and anybody you know to try to recover that pet and bring him back to the safety of your home,” Kingry stated. “The individuals who are attempting to defraud them know that and are hopeful that in their time of need, they will wire the money. Of course, the pet hasn't actually been found and isn't in need of medical attention.”

Kingry said their agency isn’t alone. The Richmond Animal League reported two identical calls last month, and Richmond Animal Care and Control said on social media that it happened to their shelter three times.

The Richmond SPCA has received four calls from locals targeted by the lost pet scam, but no one has actually lost any money.

Shelters and nonprofits across the country have reported their numbers have been spoofed in a similar fashion.

“You need to hang up the phone, and you need to call the organization directly. You need to find out if that is actually true, because chances are it is not,” Kingry stated. “We would not be demanding that you pay us in advance and be providing that payment over a payment platform such as Zelle.”

She encouraged victims to file a police report and notify detectives about the scam.

This is a developing story.

