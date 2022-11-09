Rep. Spanberger wins reelection in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a Virginian congressional seat the GOP had aggressively fought to flip.

Spanberger became one of the GOP’s top national targets after her district was significantly redrawn, shifting from central Virginia to the northern Virginia and Fredericksburg areas.

Spanberger won though she no longer lives in the newly drawn 7th District.

Formerly anchored just west of Richmond in Henrico and Chesterfield, the new 7th District encompasses a large swath of the I-95 corridor, from Caroline County extending to Northern Virginia, and through Virginia’s Piedmont region.

Vega, a Prince William County supervisor, raised millions and brought in high-profile GOP surrogates. She highlighted her life story as a daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, and would have been Virginia’s first Latina member of Congress.

Spanberger campaigned on abortion rights, running ads that highlighted comments from Vega that expressed doubt about whether women could get pregnant from rape.

Spanberger was the first Democrat to win the seat in 40 years back in 2018.

