Spanberger says no to CNN debate invite after Earle-Sears' scheduling conflict cancels People's Debate

RICHMOND, Va. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger has declined an invitation for a debate with CNN, one day after Republican candidate Winsome Earle-Sears declined to participate in the 2025 People's Debate, citing a scheduling conflict.

Spanberger said she wants to focus on a Virginia-based debate highlighting issues for voters.

The 2025 People's Debate would have been produced by CBS 6.

Earlier Thursday, Earle-Sears accepted an offer for a new debate hosted by Norfolk State University. Spanberger's campaign says she's in negotiations with them as well.

CBS 6 will keep you updated as this story develops. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.