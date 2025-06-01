Watch Now
Southside Summer Kick-Off highlights free programs and activities for kids: There is a specific need'

NextUp RVA and local youth organizations showcase activities designed to keep children safe, engaged and developing during summer break
RICHMOND, Va. — The Southside Summer Kick-Off event at Lucille Brown Middle School took place Saturday.

The event, hosted by NextUp RVA and multiple local youth development organizations, allowed families to spend the day having fun and connecting with community members.

Free food and drinks were available at the event, which highlighted free out-of-school activities and summer programs designed to keep Southside youth safe and engaged during summer break.

"We have really found that there is a specific need in Southside for programs," Annie Hendrick, NextUp RVA's communications manager, explained. "Programs that are quality, programs that are fee-free, low-cost or free, and also, just programs that kids like really want to engage in that are close to them." Annie Hendrick, NextUp RVA's communications manager, said.

The interactive summer programs benefit children academically, physically, emotionally and socially, according to Hendrick.

Most area school districts completed their academic year last week.

