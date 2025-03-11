Race fans revved up over Southside Speedway rebirth: 'It was fun, so much fun'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The anticipation is building in the community as racing is set to return to Southside Speedway.

Chesterfield County leaders believe their partnership with Competitive Racing Investments LLC (CRI) will help revive racing and significantly enhance sports tourism in the area, particularly with the nearby River City Sports Complex.

For families who have made attending races a cherished tradition, this return holds special meaning.

"We loved it. It was just wonderful," Pat Willis, who spent many Friday nights at the Speedway with her family, told CBS 6. "It’s just like when you’re going to the fair or whatever, you know, you still have those kinds of memories. The smell of dirt, dust rushing up, and fumes, I guess, but it was fun. Just so much fun."

Another longtime supporter, known as "Big Woody," dedicated 21 years to fixing cars at the Speedway.

He was part of a passionate group that fought to save the venue after its closure in 2019.

"I had great friends there," he said. "You might roll in the dirt a little bit, but next week you’re friends."

Dozens of fans, including Woody, celebrated Tuesday’s announcement of the Speedway's reopening for racing and other events.

Joshua Thomas, a third-generation racer, reflected on the significance of the track.

"There’s no sound like an engine from a race car. It’ll definitely bring back a lot of memories," he said. "Bringing it back definitely brings back a piece of home."

Alex Brock, who began racing at Southside Speedway when he was just 14, is determined to achieve his goal and win and on the neighborhood track.

"This track is physically, mentally grueling on you. You have to be on your A-game every single lap," he stated. "To be able to come back here and get my first career win at Southside Speedway, that’s going to be bigger than a national or a regional championship for me."

Fans emphasize that keeping the Speedway alive is crucial for the future of the sport.

"A lot of good memories. A lot of good drivers have gone and passed on," Big Woody remarked. "Now it’s up to the young ones to keep it going."

"This is where legends are born," Brock added.

While enthusiasm for the return of racing was palpable at the track for the announcement, not everyone in the vicinity shares the sentiment.

Several nearby residents expressed concerns about the noise the races will bring and voiced skepticism about timely updates regarding the Speedway.

County Supervisor Kevin Carroll addressed these doubts, assuring residents that the county will do "everything it can to support them, but the community has to do it too."

