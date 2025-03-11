Watch Now
Southside Speedway future plans announced Tuesday

Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County leaders and Competitive Racing Investments LLC (CRI) will discuss the future of Southside Speedway on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Richmond BizSense reported that the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority and CRI signed a 20-year lease-to-purchase agreement that allows CRI to assume operations of the shuttered, county-owned racetrack on Genito Road.

The track hosted races from 1959 until its closure in 2020.

More details will be shared during a press conference on Tuesday.

What do you think about the return of Southside Speedway?

