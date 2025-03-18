Richmond woman charged in fatal shooting at Southside motel

RICHMOND, Va. — An arrest has been made and the victim has been identified in a fatal shooting at a Southside motel earlier this year.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at Motel 6 off Greshamwood Place near Midlothian Turnpike around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 25. Officers arrived and located Darrell Mann, 52, down on the floor inside a structure.

He had suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

Police shared Tuesday that Misty Swift, 35, of Richmond, has been charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Police ask anyone with information about this homicide to call Major Crimes Detective W. Hartley at (804) 646-4314 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube