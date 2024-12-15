Man dead after Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- Major Crimes detectives are working a murder on Richmond’s Southside, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Those sources said officers were called to the 3600 block of Richmond Highway near Bells Road around 1 p.m. That is where officers found a man shot at the Sunrise Motel.

That man was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. However, sources said he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No additional details were available at last check.



