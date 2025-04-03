Richmond’s newly renovated center provides outlets for kids and teens: ‘Be that parent away from home’

RICHMOND, Va. — Earl Hughes Sr. recalled the moment that solidified his life’s work helping kids and teens.

In 1996, his cousin was shot and killed at a hotel not far from where he grew up on Richmond’s Southside.

“I could have went the wrong way and said, ‘Let me retaliate.’ But being my faith and people saying that's not the way to go about it — I decided to turn my energy into working with kids,” Hughes recalled.

His tragedy turned into a 24-year career with Richmond Parks and Recreation. Hughes started as a volunteer and worked his way up to program supervisor specialist and now leads the newly renovated Southside Community Center on Old Warwick Road.

Hughes and Richmond Parks and Recreation Director Chris Frelke gave CBS 6 a tour of the $20 million renovation that was paid for with grants, city capital improvement dollars, and funds from former President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

The city held a ribbon cutting on March 20, unveiling a new boxing studio, two gyms, dance and music studios, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, an indoor walking track, and more.

“This is like my heart here. But just to see kids that don't have a chance to grow up in the community, don't get to go out, don't get to be a part of certain things, it means a lot to me,” Hughes explained.

Hughes shared that his goal is to give kids and teens an outlet and mentorship inside a trusting environment that they may not have at home.

“I think that in our communities, we have got to have people that want to engage with them and step up and be them leaders. Be that parent away from home,” he stated.

Frelke mentioned the center’s underlying purpose may provide an answer to gun violence in the city that has recently included young people. The latest shooting Richmond Police said involved a 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed by another teenager in Gilpin Court on Wednesday night.

The center hosts the “We Matter Gun Violence Prevention Initiative” and attempts to connect with young people involved in or touched by these crimes.

Southside Community Center offers young people an opportunity to play and learn more through programs such as cooking demonstrations, mentoring, and career preparation.

Pa’lante Family Technology Center hosts MakerSpace classes in two rooms in the center that often includes families and individuals who are not native to the United States.

Hughes said 400 to 500 people have visited the center each day since the ribbon cutting, although it hasn’t fully opened yet.

Southside Community Center will open for their full-time hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the weekdays starting on Monday.

South Richmond News reported that the renovations to city community centers are not over. Enhancements are underway at the T.B. Smith Community Center on Ruffin Road, Lucks Field Community Center in the East End, and Calhoun Community Center on the Northside.

