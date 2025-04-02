Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

15-year-old girl killed in Northside shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Richmond Police.jpg
WTVR
Richmond Police.jpg
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A 15-year-old girl has died after she was shot on Richmond's Northside on Wednesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened in the North 1st Street area of Jackson Ward around 5:45 p.m.

The victim has not been identified at this time. Sources say a teenage suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story and CBS 6 is working to learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone