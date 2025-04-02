15-year-old girl killed in Northside shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A 15-year-old girl has died after she was shot on Richmond's Northside on Wednesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened in the North 1st Street area of Jackson Ward around 5:45 p.m.

The victim has not been identified at this time. Sources say a teenage suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story and CBS 6 is working to learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

