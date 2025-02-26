Man killed in Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police responded to a call for a shooting around midnight in the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue, off Commerce Road, in Richmond's Southside.

Police have not yet released information about this situation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.