Gold vehicle with tinted windows wanted in Petersburg double shooting, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are looking for a gold four-door vehicle with tinted windows linked to a shooting that injured two people in Petersburg Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers were called to 13 South South Street around 2 p.m.

That is where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of those victims was medflighted to an area hospital. There has been no word on the extent of the victims’ injuries.

Virginia State Police also responded to the shooting, where sources said a large number of shell casings littered the ground.

Petersburg Police have partnered with state police to have troopers patrol the city and respond with officers on calls over the next few months.

The partnership is similar to one last summer after a wave of violence in the city.

If you have information about the shooting that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.