Why Virginia State Police will patrol Petersburg streets this summer

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police have partnered with Virginia State Police to increase summer patrols across the city.

Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said state police troopers will help Petersburg Police reduce crime in the city seven days a week.

Virginia State Police most recently partnered with Petersburg Police in 2022 as gun violence erupted around the city.

“We realize that the summer months are going, and we’ve seen historically, an increase in crime during our summer months into the early fall," Chief Christian said. "So in our efforts to continue our reduction in crime and reducing the fear of crime in our city.”

The chief says crime in Petersburg is down so far in 2023

“We’ve seen about a 21 percent reduction in overall major crimes," he said as he compared 2023 to 2022.

“I think it’s positive," Petersburg business owner and resident Kathleen McCay said. "The state has the ability to give more patrols to the area. I think that the increased presence just leads to positive things."

