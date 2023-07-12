They haven't gotten their mail in weeks. Where is it?

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of South Richmond neighbors came to CBS 6 after they claimed they haven’t received their mail in nearly a month.

The group of neighbors, who live in the vicinity of McRand Street, stated they could see the incoming digital scan of mail they should be receiving, but that mail has not ended up in their mailboxes

“It’s crazy, it’s crazy, it’s crazy, something is broken,” the neighbors said.

Neighbor Cheryl Wood said it can be frustrating because they have important mail that is getting significantly delayed.

She said she can’t respond to important mail in a timely manner if she doesn’t get it.

Other neighbors said mail still matters, even though so much has gone digital, because they have neighbors who may not be computer savy.

WTVR

Sean Worthington said his neighbors have no way of knowing how much they owe or have a way of paying their bills without receiving their mail.

The neighbors add it can also be a matter of survival whether as a manner to receive income or prescriptions.

“My father didn’t even get his retirement check last month,” said Wood.

The neighbors told CBS 6 they’ve gone to their local branch about the concerns with no answers and no help.

Senator Tim Kaine (D - Virginia) has stated postal problems are widespread across the state.

He sent a letter to USPS asking them why these issues keep occurring. He called the delays “unacceptable."

“This is people's medications, this is veterans benefits, these are mail items people really depend on,” Kaine said.

CBS 6 also reached out directly to the regional contact for USPS about the South Richmond Mail Problems.

In a statement, they said local postal management spoke with the customers in that neighborhood and are committed to making every delivery.

They also directed customers to contact their local post office or call their 1-800 number.

These neighbors stated they need answers, and claimed they won’t stop pressing for them until the problem is solved.

“All we want is our mail,” Wood said.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.