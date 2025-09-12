Man shot in South Richmond alleyway, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is recovering after being shot in a South Richmond alleyway, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

According to sources, the shooting occurred in an alleyway on 25th Street near Hull and Decatur Friday afternoon. The man, who was shot in the leg, is expected to be okay.

Jon Burkett went live at the scene. Click here to watch.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube