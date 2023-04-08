'International ring' blamed for string of break-ins in 'high-end' Goochland neighborhood

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Deputies believe a South America gang is behind a string of break-ins over three months in a Goochland neighborhood.

Suspects forced their way into three houses in the Rivergate Community via the homes' rear patio doors on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, Saturday, Jan. 21 and Friday, March 10, 2023, according to deputies with the Goochland County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe the South American Theft Group is behind the break-ins.

"This group travels up and down the East Coast breaking into high-end residential homes and is comprised of hundreds of individuals, mostly foreign nationals here on tourist visas," deputies said.

The Goochland County Sheriff's Office has joined multiple jurisdictions around the nation as well as the FBI in investigating crimes linked to the group, officials said.

Deputies urged neighbors to make sure their homes and vehicles are locked as well making sure alarm systems are armed and any surveillance cameras are working.

"Also please make sure any jewelry or valuables are secured in a safe place," deputies wrote.

Anyone who was in the area who witnessed any suspicious activity or may have any information about the break-ins is urged to call the Goochland County Sheriff's Office at 804-556-5349.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.



SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!