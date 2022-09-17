Sophie's Strength: 'Tears of joy' flow during surprise parade for Glen Allen girl

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Family, friends and the community surprised a 6-year-old Glen Allen girl Saturday morning as she celebrated a major milestone.

Sophie Manning, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) when she was just 3 years old, is now cancer free.

Sophie's chemotherapy treatments caused her to have neuropathy, which affected her ability to walk.

Provided to WTVR Sophie Manning

Brendan Manning, Sophie's father, said his daughter just wants to play and do everything other kids do.

Sophie's cancer-free diagnosis after a "rigorous fight" was an incredible moment for the family.

“It’s tears of joy," Manning said. "We’ve been watching her fight this for 2 1/2 years — through the highs and lows.”

WTVR

The community was so moved by Sophie's strength, that they set out to do something special.

Neighbors along with Henrico Police and Henrico Fire took part in a drive-by parade for Sophie. Some people decorated their cars and honked their horns as they made their way down her street.

WTVR

Sophie, who was seated outside with her family, had a huge smile on her face when she saw the line of cars, trucks, motorcycles and first responders.

And an extra special person joined in the celebration: Sophie’s friend Charlotte, who she met through a support group for kids with cancer.

“She’s my friend and I’m going to give her a big thumbs up,” Charlotte said.

WTVR Charlotte

Those who took part in the parade said they were moved by Sophie and called her strength an inspiration.

“She’s going to remember everyone showing up for her and being so supportive," Manning said. "And I’m hoping she won't remember all the bad things but instead all the good things and joy the community has brought us.”

