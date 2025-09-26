Richmond mom creates cycling club for parents who lost children to violence

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond mother is working to form a cycling club with hopes of breaking the cycle of violence that destroyed her family.

Sonya Odom's oldest son Damarius Odom was murdered almost two years ago, and she believes exercise and dialogue with other victims' parents will help her heal from the devastating loss.

"Every day is a struggle, and I think talking about it brings a little bit of closure for me," Odom said. "I just want to bring awareness to moms who've lost a child due to homicide."

For the first time in two years, Odom is going public with her son's story.

"It affects you daily," Odom said. "Some people say, oh it's been a year, it's been two years. It's a wound that never heals."

Damarius Odom was shot and killed in the 2800 block of Fairfield Ave on December 9, 2023.

"He had met this young lady there that he had started dating, and her ex-boyfriend came in and killed him," Odom said.

Reginald Robinson was arrested, convicted and sentenced to 19 years in prison for the killing of Damarius Odom. The sentence left Odom feeling like she was victimized twice.

"Not enough to take a life, and you still get to enjoy the freedom of being able to call your mom, talk to your mom, get out of prison in 19 years and live your life as if nothing happened," Odom said.

Now Odom hopes to use her love for cycling to bring awareness to the families suffering behind the faces of victims, and the pain that lasts a lifetime.

"I want somebody to hear me. It never got any coverage from anybody in his family, because he doesn't have anybody here but me," Odom said. "I just wanted to talk about it, and just hope that in some aspect it will help heal my heart."

Odom is still working out the details of forming the cycling group and says she will announce when she's ready to hit the streets and bike paths.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic.

