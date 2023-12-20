Thousands of soldiers fly through Richmond to get home for the holidays. The community shows up to greet them.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Across the U.S., tens of thousands of enlisted Army personnel are heading home for the holidays -- including thousands through Richmond International Airport (RIC) over the past several days.

The soldiers are doing so through the Army's Holiday Block Leave, which allows soldiers in basic or advanced training to spend the holidays at home (if they choose).

"Enjoy a Christmas break, refresh, reset," said Gen. Gary Brito, Commanding General of the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), who was overseeing the operations at RIC. "Great airports like this partner with our units as a hub to send the soldiers out and I could not be more proud."

For Brito, it was his second time taking part in Block Leave operations. Having first done so as a captain over 30 years ago.

"So. it's a great opportunity to see the soldiers again. Different uniforms, different boots, several generations," said Brito. "But, what hasn't changed is simply caring for them."

Among the soldiers leaving through RIC on Tuesday was Pvt. Second Class Cleveland Payne who was heading back to his family in Orlando, Florida.

"I'm feeling really excited. I can't wait to see my people again," said Payne, who enlisted seven months ago and is currently taking his advanced training with the 832nd Ordnance Battalion at Fort Gregg-Adams.

He said while it has been hard, it has also been exciting. "Because it's all types of things you never did. And you get to tell that to your family back home and they just love hearing about it. And all my family's proud of me."

For Payne and many other soldiers, it will be their first trip back home since enlisting.

"What I miss most about home is sleep. You get a decent amount of sleep -- I just miss them days when you know you can wake up and just sleep back in."

Pvt. Amy Hernandez is heading back to Lehigh Acres, Florida, and is also in the same battalion.

"I'm happy. Ready to go see everyone," said Hernandez, who enlisted five months ago. She added while basic training was tough, the advanced training has not been as bad.

As to who helped her get through the tough part -- it is the same people she is about to see.

"My family, of course. Helped me a lot. My siblings, my mom -- miss her the most. My dad, too. Miss them a lot," said Hernandez, who will also be visiting home for the first time since leaving.

As the soldiers made their way to their respective gates on Monday, they were greeted by some community members thanking them for their service.

That afternoon, Skipwith Baptist Church was performing carols and handing out gift bags to the troops.

"Skipwith Baptist Church not only has a very large veteran population, we also have a lot of current sons and daughters that are currently serving. So, the military is big at our church and we've decided over the years that one of the ways that we can give back and say thanks, especially during the holiday season is to come up here," said Pastor Brian Thomas, a Marine Corps veteran himself.

"We give out some gift bags to the troops as they're coming through. Small stuff -- bottled water, something to eat and remind them to hug their mama when they get home and just to wish them a Merry Christmas and thank them for carrying the torch."

Brito said support like that, which he has seen in other locations as well, is amazing.

"Support from the community just could not be better. And that's what makes just great -- great to be a U.S. soldier and the partnership with the communities has been always helpful."

