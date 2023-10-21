How Richmond social worker is taking on 'really important' issue impacting teens

RICHMOND, Va. -- A social worker held the RVA Therapy Expo Next Gen Edition Saturday at the Richmond Public Library to connect the parents and caregivers of teens to resources.

The event comes as there is a nationwide increase in teens experiencing mental health issues, according to the CDC.

Brittany Rush came up with the idea to bring together young adults, parents and caregivers in hopes of educating them on how to support struggling teens.

While Rush is now social worker who leads the charge in creating these types of opportunities, she admitted she also struggled with confidence and mental health as a teenager.

“I know first hand what it is like," Rush explained. "And my parents were not well versed in the mental health realm."

Now she is creating what she says she did not have: a space where anyone can come to hear from experts, ask questions and get connected to help immediately.

Rush urged parents to be informed because she said they may not know when they need these resources for their kids.

She organized the expo in hopes of breaking down barriers that exist between people services.

According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services half of all teens will struggle with mental health.

WTVR Brittany Rush

Rush, through her work in the community, said she sees many Richmond teens struggle with depression, anxiety, eating disorders and suicidal thoughts.

“Community violence, political climate, all of the things we don’t think impact our teens it does. They are inundated with this information and it’s overwhelming,” she shared.

Rush hopes the event will become reoccurring and hopes parents left feeling comfortable and confident supporting their teens.

In reflecting on the event, she shared just how happy she was to be able to provide it to families and teens.

