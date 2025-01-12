A look at snowfall totals across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A storm spread snow into the Commonwealth Friday night into early Saturday that quickly blanketed much of Central Virginia.

Many areas north of Richmond saw 1 to 2 inches of accumulation, with a few spots picking up 3 inches. South of that area, most locations saw 2 to 5 inches of accumulation.

Here's a look at official snowfall totals from National Weather Service observers.

CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone said much of the forecast for the storm "panned out really well."

"We had a lot of snowfall reports across the metro, at least 2 inches, but we had quite a few there between about 3 and 6," Stone said.

(WTVR)

However, he noted that northwestern Louisa County and Fluvannah did not see a full inch, " so it would have been better if that traced one line was a little bit farther down," he said pointing to the snow totals forecast map.

