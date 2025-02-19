Winter weather impacts travel at Richmond International Airport

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday hasn't exactly been a fun day for flying. Weather disruptions are impacting a variety of airlines and destinations.

So far, 24 flights out of Richmond International Airport have been canceled due to the winter storm.

The cancellations make up for about 20% of the days flights.

Another 20 flights are having some type of delay. CBS 6 learned that five of those delays have been more than hour.

RIC is encouraging travelers to check with their airline for potential delays and cancellations before they head to the airport.

Anyone with an impacted flight should contact the airline directly. Some airlines may automatically re-book flights.

Smittie, a traveler who spoke to CBS 6, was supposed to be flying into Norfolk but got diverted to Richmond because of the weather.

He thankfully found another person in a similar situation who offered him a ride back so he wouldn’t be stranded in Richmond.

“I never had a day like this in my life," Smittie said. “I was really not expecting anything like this, I didn’t know what I was going to do. If it wasn’t for that lady... She was an angel.”

If you are headed to the airport for a flight you’re going to want to use caution.

The highways in the area were slushy and had some slick spots when CBS 6 drove in.

The airport is also telling people to give themselves some extra time because anyone parking tonight will need to use the economy lot, as hourly and daily lots are full and one lot is closed for construction.

There have already been two flights canceled for Thursday morning and officials expect the number to grow.

