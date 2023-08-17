Owner of fraudulent Glen Allen sneaker website pleads guilty to wire fraud

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Glen Allen man pleaded guilty Thursday to a wire fraud charge associated with his operation of an online retail business.

From August 2020 to July 2021, the defendant, 26-year-old Justin Lee Godsey, ran "Sneak Foot" an online sneaker retailer.

When customers purchased sneakers from the website, the sales were managed by two credit card processing companies that were in agreement with Sneak Foot. The processing companies were obligated to refund any purchases sent to Sneak Foot if Godsey did not deliver the shoes ordered.

Godsey consistently kept funds paid to him by customers while simultaneously never sending them the sneakers they paid for. The defendant used the funds for a number of personal expenses, including the purchase of a Lamborghini.

In June 2021, the Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia warned shoppersthat the website ran by Godsey had received over 450 complaints regarding complaints like missing merchandise or refunds.

Losses incurred by the credit card companies exceeded $870,000.

Godsey will face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison during his sentencing on December 20.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

