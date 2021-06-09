BBB warns shopping website with Glen Allen address has 'pattern of complaints'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Central Virginia is warning shoppers that the website Sneakfoot.com, which claims be located in Glen Allen and bills itself as an "independent reseller" of name brand products, has a received more than 450 complaints.

Customers said they have made purchases but have not received their merchandise or a refund, the watchdog agency warned.

The business claims to be located in Glen Allen, Virginia, but BBB investigators found that the location is actually a mailing store with a post office box. WTVR CBS 6 called two phone numbers connected to the company, but both went to voicemail.

The company has a pattern of complaints, according to BBB files.

“I ordered a pair of shoes a couple months ago but I haven't received them and they don't respond to my emails anymore asking for a refund on my order,” one person wrote to the BBB.

Officials said most complaints come from shoppers in California, New York, Florida, Virginia, Texas, Washington, Tennessee and Pennsylvania. However, BBB officials said almost every state has a customer impacted.

“I’ve emailed, texting, tried calling and DMing this company. I reached out MULTIPLE times. This company is a SCAM!" another consumer wrote. "They need to refund my money and take their website down. It’s been a month and they never responded or anything.”

BBB serving Central Virginia President and CEO Barry N. Moore called the internet a "two-edged sword."

"You must research, research, research, especially if you've been approached unsolicited," Moore said. "Failure to do so too often ends up in being scammed."

The BBB offered these tips for online shopping:

Be a savvy shopper. When shopping online, be sure to take your time and read the fine print before submitting your order. Look for the return policy; although many online orders can be returned for a full refund, others have restocking fees. Some items cannot be returned; know before you buy.

Beware of too-good-to-be-true deals. Offers on websites and in unsolicited emails may offer free or very low prices on hard-to-find items. There may be hidden costs, or your purchase may sign you up for a monthly charge. Look for and read the fine print.

Shop with a credit card. In case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protections; it’s easier to dispute charges that you didn’t approve or to get your money back if there is a problem. Debit cards, prepaid cards or gift cards don’t have the same protections as a credit card.

Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied. Be sure to know and understand the return policy and keep this documented with your purchase records. · Check the company's profile on BBB.org. Look to see if they have a pattern of complaints or negative reviews.

Click here to report scams to BBB.org/ScamTracker or get more information at BBB.org.