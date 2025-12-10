Why Virginia shoppers trek to this North Carolina grocery store: 'About the experience'

DORTCHES, N.C. — When it comes to places you want to visit, a grocery store isn't usually near the top of the list. But for many in Central Virginia, several times a year — especially in December — they head to a mecca in North Carolina: a unique grocery store that keeps them coming back.

Smith's Red and White in Dortches, North Carolina, has become a destination for Virginia shoppers seeking homemade specialties and an unforgettable shopping experience.

"He told me about the store and it was about the experience coming here," said Jacob Stout, a first-time shopper from near Richmond.

WTVR Jacob Stout

For the Stout family and many others, a trip to Smith's Red and White is always an experience. Judy Hayes, who lives in Lawrenceville, Virginia, has been making the journey for nearly a decade.

"Every time we go to the beach, we stop here," Hayes said.

Joyce Reynolds drives down from Richmond regularly.

"I'm down here at least once every other month," Reynolds said.

WTVR Joyce Reynolds

Walking inside, it doesn't take long to understand this isn't your typical supermarket.

"I spend a lot of money keeping this place clean, let me tell you," said Bruce Smith, the store's 75-year-old owner.

Smith grew up in his father's grocery store, and it was his idea to expand the business with homemade products. Sausage is what they were originally known for, and it remains a major draw for customers.

Provided to WTVR

"I get their homemade sausage links," said Reggie Smith, who lives near Richmond.

The homemade sausage is part of the reason people from Virginia drive hours and hundreds of miles to shop at Smith's Red and White.

"Fifty percent of our sales are meats, which is unusual in a grocery store or meat market," Bruce Smith said.

WTVR Bruce Smith

During the holidays from Thanksgiving to Christmas, business is booming.

"Every bit of triple, yeah, we do all we can do," Smith said.

In the busy corner at the back of the store where most people gather, astronomical numbers are made when it comes to homemade sausage production.

"A normal week, you know, just an average week is 8,000 pounds. And then it goes to 10, and this time of year, 30,000 pounds and then maybe 35,000 by the time we get to Christmas," Smith said.

WTVR

It's not just about the sausage anymore. The store has expanded its homemade offerings significantly.

"The chicken salad is really the go-getter, we'll do 5, 6, 700 pounds a day in chicken salad," Smith said.

Then there's coleslaw, which sells in impressive quantities.

WTVR

"I mean 1 to 2,000 pounds a week of slaw, I don't know what people use it all for," Smith said.

"People come down here, bring their coolers, and they load up with their meats," Hayes said.

Over time, the number of homemade items has expanded to include barbecue, chicken and pastry, pimento cheese and collards.

"I cook those myself, three or four times a week. I get here at 2 o'clock in the morning and start cooking collards," Smith said.

Smith's Red and White started in 1954, has grown over the years and moved to its current location in 1992. Sitting just one mile and one stop light off Interstate 95 near Rocky Mount, the location brings in people from all over.

Bruce Smith has known for years that Virginians make up a significant portion of his customer base.

"Virginia, it's a special place for us, it really is," Smith said.

Recently, he was surprised to see in writing just how much people in the Commonwealth love his business.

"That post you did on Facebook and the comments made from Virginians, it blew my mind. I just couldn't believe, I mean it kept right on coming," Smith said.

For many, the best time of year to stop and shop is December. Starting in October, Smith's Red and White begins decorating for Christmas, with almost every inch of the store decorated with trees, trains, holiday favorites and nativity scenes.

"Because of the festiveness, all the layout, the Christmas decorations and it's just a good time of the year for what we come for, which is the sausage and stuff like that," said Jesse Stout, who lives near Richmond.

Smith's Red and White grocery store, located at 3635 N Halifax Rd, is open Monday through Saturday. If you're driving down from Virginia in December, expect crowds.

Watch for CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil's feature stories on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com. If you know someone Wayne should profile, email him at wayne.covil@wtvr.com. Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.