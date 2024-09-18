How a cruise-in car show can help this Virginia girl battling cancer

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Compass Christian Church is inviting the community to rev up their engines this weekend for the Fourth Annual Benefit Cruise-In, aimed at raising funds for 10-year-old Skylar Pritchett of Louisa County, who is battling cancer.

The event, which is free to attend, will feature hundreds of cars, trucks, and motorcycles, along with lunch, worship services, and raffles.

Donations collected during the event will go directly to assist Skylar and her family.

Skylar was diagnosed with metastatic carcinoma after doctors discovered multiple tumors on her body and cancer in her liver in May. Since her diagnosis, she has undergone numerous scans, ultrasounds, blood transfusions, and intensive chemotherapy, all while her family welcomed a new baby girl.

“The car show is a chance for her family to have some fun and feel the support of the community,” said Christie Jones, outreach coordinator at Compass Christian. “Skylar is so excited. Her mom told us that she's been sharing the news about the cruise-in with all her nurses. We really pull out all the stops for her special day.”

Skylar will have a decorated golf cart to ride around in, and a family room set up with their favorite snacks will be available at the event.

Awards will be given to the top three vehicles selected by Skylar and her family. Car enthusiasts can register their vehicles online or in person starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday. The worship service begins at 10 a.m., followed by lunch and a motorcycle parade at 11:30 a.m.

To make a donation to support Skylar and her family, visit Compass Christian Church's website.



