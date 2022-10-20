Human skeletal remains found in Hopewell neighborhood, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. — An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found in a Hopewell neighborhood Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of City Point Road around 10:10 p.m. for a report of human skeletal remains being discovered, according to Hopewell Police.

"Officers arrived on scene and held the area overnight for the investigation to continue this morning," police said. "Contact was made with Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation who are actively assisting with the investigation."

An expert described the discovery as an "osteological specimen," according to police.

Police said their investigation will likely "take some time," so additional details will be limited.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Persons with information on this incident and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.