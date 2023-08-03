Six women shot over six days: 'They seem not to care'

RICHMOND, Va. -- In a week where three men were shot in Richmond, with one dying from his injuries, the number of female victims over a six-day period is also catching the attention of the Richmond community.

In Henrico's East End, and the Richmond East End and South Side neighborhoods, five women have suffered shooting injuries over the past six days - with the injuries ranging anywhere from non-life-threatening to life-threatening.

And another shooting of a 19-year-old teenager driving on the southbound Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County - turned out to be deadly.

"They shoot, without even knowing if they're going to hit the person that they're actually after - some of those cases are like that," Retired Richmond Police Detective Joe Fultz said.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS6 that's exactly what happened to 19-year-old T'miya Murphy. They say they do not believe she was the target - but the car she was in definitely had something to do with it.

Former Detective Fultz, who played a large role in Richmond no longer being the murder capital of the country in the 1990s, says the rules are a bit different nowadays.

"Behavior, how they came up, it's just a whole different setup. If you're in the way and they're trying to reach somebody, 'oh that's so-and-so's car, hey I'm going to shoot anyway,'" Fultz said. "They seem not to care, that's what I'm starting to see out here."

Fultz says the most alarming trend now is that the rules that were in effect 30 years ago - seem to no longer apply today.

"They had limits where they would not involve women and children. That was because they knew if that happened, not only would the police come after you, but so would the neighborhood - the citizens frowned on that as well," Fultz said.

Two additional women were shot overnight in Richmond's East End. One of those women, according to a Crime Insider source, was shot in the stomach and is receiving treatment at the VCU Medical Center.

