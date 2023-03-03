Those on Richmond's Northside have limited access to healthcare. This project hopes to close the gap.

RICHMOND, Va. -- A health hub is in the works designed to help close the gap in health and wellness access in Richmond's Highland Park neighborhood.

On Thursday night, community partners and organizers of the project met at the hub's new home to give an update to the community and get feedback on what is being called the Six Points Community Hub.

HandUp CEO Augusta Hite said he saw the need for the health hub and decided to create a space around the accessibility of basic needs. Hite's proposal has the space hosting a food pantry, an affordable pharmacy, preventative and specialty care, health education and healthcare workforce development.

"This area is a desert for a lot of things. For someone living in this community that is having to deal with that on a day-to-day basis and the amount of stress that can put on someone’s life can be very difficult," Hite said.

According to Apple Maps, the closest pharmacy from the neighborhood is a 36-minute walk.

Resident Jerome Mallory said there is a great need for health services in the heart of the city's Northside.

"You want to be healthy. There is no amount of money for your health. Your health is the most important thing on earth. There were a lot of folks around here that need to keep their health up and why not start with where it is needed," Mallory said.

As organizers determine the cost of the project and secure funding, community members are hopeful for how this space can improve the health and well-being of those in the area.

Organizers hope that the hub will be open next summer if plans stay on track. In the meantime, they plan to host community engagements.

Those who are interested in donating or participating in the project can contact HandUp.