Sisters Network Central Virginia marks 20 years of supporting breast cancer patients with jazz concert

RICHMOND, Va. — The Sisters Network Central Virginia celebrated its 20th anniversary with a special jazz concert on Saturday night.

For two decades, volunteers with the group have been a vital voice for those with breast cancer in Central Virginia.

The women are dedicated to creating a safe space to discuss crucial health information while helping women financially when living with breast cancer.

"CBS 6 This Morning" anchor Reba Hollingsworth served as mistress of ceremonies for the organization's milestone celebration, which featured a jazz concert.

