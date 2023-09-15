First-ever Sisters Network 5k walk/run is Saturday in Byrd Park

RICHMOND, Va. -- Breast cancer awareness month is officially in October, but the Sisters Network Central Virginia hosts their main event every year in September.

This year, it is the group's first-ever 5K walk/run is Saturday, Sept. 16 at Byrd Park.

“It's broken down into three phases. It's a one mile. It's a three mile and it's a five mile,” said Sisters Network member, Deborah Jackson.

WTVR Deborah Jackson

Participants will get to choose their own distance.

The Sisters in the Park 5k Walk/Run event may be different this year, but the mission is the same.

“To give out information and to help people understand the importance of your monthly breast exams, your clinical exams and your annual mammogram," Jackson said.

CBS 6 Anchor Reba Hollingsworth will emcee the Sisters Network event.

Provided to WTVR Sisters in the Park

WTVR Reba Hollingsworth continues Buddy Check 6 reports in honor of Stephanie Rochon

On the 6th of the month, CBS 6 and VCU Massey Cancer Center remind women to contact their buddy to remind them to conduct a monthly breast self-exam. If it is time, you should also schedule an annual clinical breast exam and mammogram, which are key to early detection.