Slain Virginia reporter remembered as dedicated, ambitious

Chris Taylor/Studio 110 Photography via AP
This undated photo provided by Chris Taylor shows Sierra Jenkins, 25, a reporter with The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press newspapers in Virginia, who died Saturday, March 19, 2022, following a shooting outside a bar in Norfolk, Va. Jenkins’ ambitions, which included becoming an investigative reporter someday, were cut short early Saturday when she and others were caught in the crossfire of a shooting outside a bar that was closing, Norfolk police said.
Posted at 5:41 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 17:41:12-04

NORFOLK, Va. -- A 25-year-old journalist who was recently killed in a shooting in Virginia was deeply passionate about her job working for a local newspaper.

Sierra Jenkins covered social issues and education for The Virginian-Pilot, which is based in Norfolk.

Current and former colleagues said Tuesday that Jenkins believed her reporting could have a positive impact on the community. Jenkins’ ambitions were cut short early Saturday when she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting outside a bar.

Police in Norfolk said the shooting stemmed from an argument over a spilled drink.

Jenkins had grown up in Norfolk and graduated from Georgia State University. She joined the Pilot in December 2020.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
