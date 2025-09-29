Sickle Cell Awareness Month: Q+A with Dr. Nadirah El-Amin

RICHMOND, Va. — September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

Sickle cell affects 100,000 people in the United States, primarily impacting African Americans.

To learn more about the genetic blood disorder, we sat down with Dr. Nadirah El-Amin, a pediatric hematology and oncology expert at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU — one of four comprehensive sickle cell centers in the state.

Click the video player below to watch the full interview.

Sickle Cell Awareness Month: A Q+A with Dr. Nadirah El-Amin

