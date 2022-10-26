Should the mayor ask for the community's input on Richmond's next police chief?

RICHMOND, Va. -- A former police chief from the region said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney should stay true to his word and conduct a full national search for the city's next police chief.

The former chief spoke with CBS 6 on the condition of anonymity.

Before outgoing Chief Gerald Smith was hired, the mayor had promised a national search for a new chief, but ended up announcing Smith's hire within just 11 days.

Here is what he said at the time:

"Yes, former Chief Rodney Monroe has been helping me over the course of the last eleven days in finding a new chief for the city of Richmond. Obviously, I leaned on him and then leaned on past chiefs as well. [Former] Chief Alfred Durham, a good friend of mine, has been involved as well, and helping the search. I talked to a number of candidates. Chief Gerald Smith rose to the top. I think he's a sort of leadership we need in this time here in the City of Richmond," Stoney said at the time.

This time, the former chief said that once a few top candidates have been selected, the mayor should bring those people to the community and ask for the public's input on who should be the top cop in the city.

The former chief argued there should be an open dialogue and engagement and the community should be allowed to ask questions. He suggested asking questions that focus on the city's major issues: youth violence, gun violence, recruiting, retention, and morale.

This will be the mayor's fifth police chief under his tenure and this former chief said the mayor will need to focus on regaining the trust of the officers and the community.

By giving the community the opportunity to select Richmond's next chief, the former chief said will help get the community's buy-in.

Richmond Councilwoman Katherine Jordan said that she looks forward to hiring a new chief who can rebuild trust internally and externally and unite both the department and the community.

She said she expects an expansive search for that candidate.