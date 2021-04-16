Should Henrico's newest park emphasize nature or recreation?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- County leaders have released two conceptual drawings of Henrico's newest park for more community input.

Taylor Farm Park will be located off Williamsburg Road in the Varina district. It will be the first major park project in the district since Dorey Park in 1982.

One of the concepts put more emphasis on recreational activities in the park, while the other has more nature features.

County supervisor for Varina, Tyrone Nelson, helped spearhead the project. He said, based on the feedback they've gotten so far, the plan is for it to be a community park instead of a field-driven park.

"Walking trails, playground, and maybe a skate park somewhere, a bike track...just open fields and places where people can just bring the whole family and relax," said Nelson.

The $19 million project is scheduled to open in summer of 2023.

Another community conversation about the project is happening in May.