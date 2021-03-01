Henrico County wants your input on its newest park project

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new park is coming to Henrico County, and county leaders want public input to your help design it.

The county is hosting two virtual community meetings so citizens can learn more about the Taylor Farm Park project and provide your input.

The park -- which will be located off Williamsburg Road in the Varina district -- will be the first major park project in the district since Dorey Park in 1982.

County leaders said some possible features could include athletic fields, trails, picnic shelters and play areas -- but ultimately they have a clean slate to work with that they want citizens to help fill.

The $19 million project is scheduled to open in summer of 2023.

You can learn more at the virtual community meetings on Monday. The first is happening at 10 a.m and the second is happening at 6 p.m.

All you have to do to join is register online.