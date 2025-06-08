Shots fired caused 'mass chaos' at Chesterfield park, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Reports of shots fired caused "mass chaos" at a park in Chesterfield County on Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called just after 10:15 p.m. to the 6600 block of Whitepine Road for reports of a shooting at Harry G. Daniel Park, according to emergency communication logs.

Burkett's sources believe the shots were fired in the air near the football field.

Police said that when officers arrived, they "encountered a large crowd gathered in the park after hours."

Sources told Burkett there were signs that a shooter was there and that a shooting took place, but police did not find any victims at the scene.

Officers were calling area hospitals to see if anyone who might have been injured had been taken there, Burkett said.

"It was a chaotic scene here just about 20 to 25 minutes ago, they were actual teenagers running from the park," Burkett said on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. during a live report. "Some were seen running up a 288 exit ramp and across the street to Whitepine Road to the industrial park."

Police said multiple vehicles at the scene had been struck by gunfire.

Burkett said there were a lot of shell casings on the ground on the outskirts of the football field.

"I got a few over here along the side of the tree, littering the parking lot here in Harry Daniel Park.

"At this time, no victims have been located, and no suspects have been identified," police wrote in a news release just after midnight.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Burkett said both park entrances were blocked off.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

